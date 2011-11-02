BRIEF-Accenture to acquire iDefense Security Intelligence Services
* Accenture to acquire iDefense Security Intelligence services, a cyber threat intelligence business
TOKYO Nov 2 Sony Corp on Wednesday cut its annual LCD TV sales forecast by 9 percent to 20 million units from 22 million units.
It also cut its compact digital camera sales forecast to 23 million units from 24 million units for the year ending in March.
Sony said it was assuming exchange rates of 105 yen to the euro and 75 yen to the dollar in the October-March fiscal second half. (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
TORONTO, Feb 9 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to its highest in nearly two weeks, led by a more than 2 percent gain for energy shares as oil prices rose, while lower prices for base and precious metals weighed on the materials group.
* Boeing says 15 new orders (BDS USAF Tanker Program for 15 767s) for the week through Jan 31