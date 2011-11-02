TOKYO Nov 2 Sony Corp on Wednesday cut its annual LCD TV sales forecast by 9 percent to 20 million units from 22 million units.

It also cut its compact digital camera sales forecast to 23 million units from 24 million units for the year ending in March.

Sony said it was assuming exchange rates of 105 yen to the euro and 75 yen to the dollar in the October-March fiscal second half. (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Chris Gallagher)