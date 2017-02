TOKYO Feb 2 Sony Corp on Thursday kept its annual LCD TV sales forecast unchanged but cut its forecasts for digital camera and PlayStation 3 hardware sales.

The consumer electronics company reduced its digital camera sales forecast to 21 million cameras from 23 million cameras for the fiscal year ending in March, and lowered its PlayStation 3 hardware sales outlook to 14 million consoles from 15 million. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)