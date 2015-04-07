UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, April 7 Sony Corp said it would spend an extra 45 billion yen ($376 million) in the fiscal year that started this month to further boost output of imaging sensors, increasing its focus on a business that has become one of its strongest as its TV and mobile operations struggle.
Sony said it plans to expand production capacity for image sensors to 87,000 wafers per month by the end of September 2016 to meet growing demand from smartphone makers, compared with current levels of around 60,000 wafers per month.
The company had said in February that it would spend 105 billion yen to boost output capacity at its three plants in Japan to 80,000 wafers per month by the end of June 2016.
Sony is targeting a 25-fold increase in operating profit within three years, by focusing its spending on profitable areas such as sensors and videogames while retreating from commoditised products such as TVs. ($1 = 119.5700 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.