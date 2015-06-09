* Sensor sales to grow about $804 mln this FY - exec
* Sony struggling to keep up with sensor demand - exec
* Head of sensors says unit's now-prominent role
"unexpected"
By Ritsuko Ando
TOKYO, June 9 Sony Corp aims to
diversify its client base for image sensors beyond top customer
Apple Inc, even as it expects orders from the iPhone
maker to help lift sales about 20 percent this fiscal year, a
senior executive said on Tuesday.
Sensors have emerged as one of Sony's strongest products in
recent years as its TV and mobile operations struggle. While the
Japanese company has fallen behind Apple and Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd in smartphones, its sensors are used in those
rivals' handsets.
Tomoyuki Suzuki, head of Sony's device solutions business
which includes image sensors - chips that convert optical images
to electronic signals - said he expected sensor sales to grow
about 100 billion yen ($804 million) to 550 billion in the year
ending March.
That would be slower than the 40 percent rise of the
previous year. But Suzuki said demand was so strong that Sony
was struggling to keep up, signalling continued strength for a
unit widely seen as crucial for the firm's turnaround.
Suzuki was promoted to executive deputy president in April,
reflecting the company's recognition of the role sensors were
playing.
"We're seeing very good demand at the moment," he told
Reuters in an interview. "We don't have slack."
While Sony does not disclose its client list, Apple is well
known as its top customer, followed by Samsung, which analysts
said recently switched to Sony sensors for the Galaxy S6 after
using its own in the S5. Chinese handset makers such as Xiaomi
Inc also use Sony sensors for high-end models, analysts
said.
"We want to be inside a variety of customers," Suzuki said.
"When it comes to semiconductors, if you can't make use of
production capacity you quickly end up with a loss. So if you
want to avoid that volatility the important thing is to have
good balance with several customers."
Sony in April said it would spend 45 billion yen to bolster
sensor production capacity this fiscal year on top of a 105
billion yen investment announced in February.
"Of course we will meet the requirements of our top
customer, but we are expanding capacity with orders from Chinese
smartphone makers in mind," Suzuki said.
COMPANY JEWELS
Suzuki said Sony's strength in sensors was based on 30
years' experience in imaging technology, initially mainly
applied to its video cameras.
Its expertise in making sensors for smartphones capable of
high-quality images in low light gave it an edge against
competitors, Suzuki said. That technology would give Sony an
advantage as it expands into automobile-related products, he
said.
Suzuki spent most of his career working on
semiconductor-related technologies since joining Sony in 1979.
He said he was shocked that the previously obscure products had
become so important for the electronics-to-entertainment group.
"It's totally unexpected," he said. "It was pretty
surprising when they suddenly started saying these are the
company jewels."
While Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai has pushed to make Sony's
divisions more independent and accountable for their financial
performance, Suzuki said he did not believe the firm would ever
focus only on particular products such as sensors.
"Sony is not a semiconductor company," he said.
($1 = 124.4300 yen)
