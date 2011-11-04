TOKYO Nov 4 Shares in Sony Corp
tumbled nearly 10 percent on Friday, the first day of trading
after it warned of a fourth straight year of losses, with its
television unit alone set to lose $2.2 billion on tumbling
demand and a surging yen.
Investors had expected the Japanese company to reduce its
profit forecast, but not flag a swing to massive losses.
Sony vowed to bring an end to losses in its TV division,
which is headed for its eighth straight annual loss but gave
scant details of a plan to halve losses next year and drag the
unit into the black by March 2014.
"After its weak earnings and forecast, and in light of the
impact of the Thai floods and the still-strong yen, it's
impossible to be optimistic about Sony right now and it's easy
to sell it," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at
Ichiyoshi Investment Management
"There are no reasons to buy Sony shares, and lots of good
reasons to sell them."
By 0045 GMT, Sony was down 7 percent at 1,413 yen, after
falling as much as 8.8 percent earlier in the session to their
lowest level in one month.
The maker of Bravia TVs, Vaio computers and PlayStation game
consoles cut its sales forecast for TVs, cameras and DVD players
on Wednesday and said it may report a 90 billion yen ($1.1
billion) net loss for the current fiscal year, scrapping its
earlier net profit estimate of 60 billion yen.
"With the exception of the reductions to SG&A (selling,
general and administrative) costs, we find it hard to factor in
the achievement of these (TV profit) goals," Nomura analyst
Shiro Mikoshiba said in a note after the result.
"We think fixed cost reductions of nearly 300 billion yen
are needed to improve earnings at the TV business, and that the
proposed restructuring is not consistent with such a reduction.
We think the company faces a thorny path as even if it tries to
cut fixed costs it will be difficult to actually do so."
The warning by Sony marks the erosion of its standing in the
technology world. Back when Sony, led by co-founder Akio Morita,
launched the Walkman, it proved an inspiration to the founders
of a then-little-known start-up company: Apple Computers
.
Now Sony is struggling to come up with hit devices and finds
itself outmaneuvered in TVs by Samsung Electronics Co
and in the booming smartphone market by Apple.
($1 = 77.980 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Isabel Reynolds and Lisa Twaronite; Writing by
Miyoung Kim; Editing by Dean Yates)