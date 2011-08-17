TOKYO Aug 17 Shares of Sony Corp fell 1.5 percent in early morning trade in Tokyo after the company cut the price of its basic PlayStation 3 gaming console to boost sales.
Sony shares were down 26 yen at 1,674 yen as of 0005 GMT, underperforming a 0.7 percent decline in the benchmark Nikkei average .
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 6-Ethics review sought after Trump adviser touts Ivanka Trump products
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 A Congressional committee said on Thursday it was seeking a review into whether senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway had violated ethics rules by using her position to promote product lines of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, a day after he attacked a retailer for dropping them.