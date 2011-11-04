TOKYO Nov 4 Sony Corp shares tumbled 7 percent on Friday, the first day of trading after it slashed its forecast to a fourth consecutive annual net loss, with losses from the struggling TV unit expected to be 175 billion yen ($2.2 billion).

Shares fell to 1,411 yen, down 7.2 percent on the previous close, then recovered slightly to trade down about 5.7 percent. ($1 = 77.980 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Chris Gallagher)