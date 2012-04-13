TOKYO, April 13 Shares of Sony Corp
dropped more than 3 percent on Friday after new CEO Kazuo Hirai
mapped out a revival plan to return the consumer electronics
maker to profit and compete better with rivals Apple
and Samsung Electronics.
Some analysts voiced concern that the revival plan, outlined
on Thursday, didn't go far enough, as Sony struggles to emerge
from four years of losses and regain the innovative flair of its
1980s glory days.
Sony shares were last down 3 percent at 1,482 yen after
dropping to 1,474, their lowest since early February.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Paul Tait)