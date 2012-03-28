TOKYO, March 28 Sony Corp said on Wednesday it will not make any further investments in Sharp Corp's main Sakai plant in Osaka. Sony holds a 7.04 percent stake in the LCD production plant.

Sharp said on Tuesday it will form a tie-up with Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry on LCD production, in which the Japanese manufacturer will sell a 46.48 percent stake in Sakai plant to the Taiwanese maker.

(Reporting by Miki Kayaoka)