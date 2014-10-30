BRIEF-Tianqiao Chen intends to engage with community Health Systems Management team
* Tianqiao Chen intends to engage with Community Health Systems' management team regarding Co's business,operations,status of ongoing turnaround strategy
TOKYO Oct 30 Sony Corp said on Thursday it would appoint senior vice president Hiroki Totoki as the new president of Sony Mobile Communications on Nov. 16, replacing Kunimasa Suzuki at the top of its troubled smartphone business.
Totoki is currently serving as corporate planning director after Sony Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai pulled him back from a subsidiary to headquarters as one of his closest confidantes along with Kenichiro Yoshida, chief financial officer.
Slow sales of Sony's Xperia smartphones have weighed on the company's flagship electronics division, prompting it to cut its sales forecast once this year and sparking media reports that it will do so again when it announces results on Friday. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Nexvet Biopharma -during February and March, initiated strategic changes to organisational structure intended to reduce expenditure
* Talend SA - selling shareholders are offering an aggregate of 3.1 million American depository shares, or ADSs, to be sold in the offering - SEC filing