* CEO Hirai-led restructuring has shown some success
* But smartphone business has been slow to turn around
By Reiji Murai
TOKYO, Oct 7 Sony Corp's chief
executive flagged next year as a make-or-break year for its
struggling smartphones, saying it could consider other options
for the business if it failed to turn profitable.
After years of losses, Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai has
engineered a successful restructuring drive at Sony, with recent
results showing improvement thanks to cost cuts, an exit from
weak businesses such as PCs, as well as strong sales of image
sensors and videogames. But its smartphone business has been
slow to turn around.
"We will continue with the business as long as we are on
track with the scenario of breaking even next year onwards,"
Hirai told a group of reporters on Wednesday. "Otherwise, we
haven't eliminated the consideration of alternative options."
Sony and other Japanese electronics makers have struggled to
compete with cheaper Asian rivals as well as the likes of Apple
Inc and Samsung Electronics.
Sony phones including its Xperia-branded smartphones held
only 17.5 percent of the market in Japan and less than 1 percent
in the North America, according to company data last year.
The electronics giant in July lowered its forecast for its
mobile communications unit to an operating loss of 60 billion
yen in the current fiscal year from an earlier estimate of a 39
billion yen loss.
"I do have a feeling that a turnaround in our electronics
business has shown progress. The result of three years of
restructuring are starting to show," he said. "But we still need
to carry out restructuring in smartphones."
Sony spokesman Yoshinori Hashitani later said the company
was still on track to turn the mobile business profitable in the
next fiscal year through cost cuts.
"Restructuring of the mobile business is progressing as
planned, and we are aiming to turn profitable in the next fiscal
year. As of now, we have no plans to withdraw from the mobile
business," he told Reuters.
