TOKYO Feb 18 Bolstered by investors' faith in
its restructuring, Sony Corp is set to announce a new
strategy highlighting the potential of its image sensors,
PlayStation and entertainment businesses to help it return to
growth after years of losses.
Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai is due to detail his multi-year
plan for Sony from around 0600 GMT on Wednesday.
Sony shares have risen over 80 percent over the past year as
investors applauded the restructuring, which accelerated since
Hirai appointed Kenichiro Yoshida as his chief strategy officer
in late 2013.
Both Hirai and Yoshida have been honing Sony's focus on
niche markets where sales have been strong, such as the
PlayStation videogame network and the camera image sensors,
while cutting back on loss-making products such as TVs and
smartphones.
As well as Sony's plans to further grow these businesses,
investors are hoping to hear more details on its how it intends
to cut losses in smartphones, a business that has struggled to
compete with cheaper Chinese rivals.
Yoshida, who also became chief financial officer last April,
said this month that there were no "sacred" businesses. Some
investors and analysts are speculating that Sony may gradually
exit from mobile phones if sales continue to fall.
Sony has already spun off its TV operations and announced
thousands of job cuts in an attempt to shake off losses.
Earlier this month, Sony forecast an operating profit
instead of a loss for the financial year ending March 31. But it
still expects to book its sixth net loss in seven years in
2014/15, albeit a smaller amount than previously estimated.
Sony has struggled to emulate the success of Apple Inc's
iTunes platform and recently said it was ending its own
Music Unlimited service, offering music through Spotify instead.
Analyst say the challenge may be in stepping up such efforts
while keeping costs under check.
Sony's strategy revamp comes as cut-throat competition from
cheaper Asian rivals and industry leaders like Apple and Samsung
Electronics intensifies, squeezing some of its
Japanese peers into losses and restructurings.
While Panasonic's shifting focus on
automobile-related technology and quirky household appliances
has helped it bounce back, Sharp Corp remains mired in
losses with its concentration on display panels now working
against it amid pricing pressure in the smartphone industry.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Miral Fahmy)