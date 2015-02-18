* Aims for operating profit of over 500 bln yen in 3 years
* Aims for over 10 pct ROE
* To split off video and sound business
* CEO says won't rule out exit from TV, mobile
By Ritsuko Ando
TOKYO, Feb 18 Sony Corp aims to boost
operating profit 25-fold within three years by growing its
camera sensors and PlayStation units, its chief executive said,
outlining a strategy that could see the company exit the
cut-throat TV and smartphone sectors.
CEO Kazuo Hirai said on Wednesday the Japanese consumer
electronics firm would no longer pursue sales growth in areas
such as smartphones where its has suffered competition from
cheaper Asian rivals as well as industry leaders like Apple Inc
and Samsung Electronics.
Sony would instead focus its spending on more profitable
businesses such as camera sensors, videogames and entertainment
as it seeks to return to growth after forecasting for this
financial year its sixth net loss in seven years.
The comments, made just as the Tokyo market was closing,
helped Sony's shares rise 1.4 percent in New York.
"The strategy starting from the next business year will be
about generating profit and investing for growth," Hirai told a
briefing, adding that Sony's units would be given greater
autonomy to make their own business decisions.
Asked about the TV and mobile phone units, Hirai said he
would not "rule out considering an exit strategy", Sony's
clearest statement to date about the possibility of selling or
finding partners for these struggling units.
Sony is in the midst of a restructuring that has so far seen
it sell off its personal computer division and spin off the TV
business. It has also axed thousands of jobs.
Sony shares have risen more than 80 percent over the past
year as investors applauded the restructuring, which accelerated
since Hirai appointed Kenichiro Yoshida as his chief strategy
officer in late 2013.
Hirai said Sony would target return on equity of more than
10 percent by the end of March 2018, adopting a yardstick Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe has been promoting as a way to attract
foreign investors.
He also said Sony aimed to post an operating profit of at
least 500 billion yen ($4.2 billion) for 2017/18, a jump from
the 20 billion yen forecast for the year ending March 31.
Sony's revamp is starting to pay off. This month, it
forecast an operating profit instead of a loss for the financial
year ending March 31. But it still expects to book a net loss in
2014/15, albeit a smaller amount than previously estimated.
Few expect Sony to return to the days when its Walkman and
Trinitron TV defined how people around the world consumed
entertainment. Analysts, however, have said it could make better
use of its gadgets and access to Hollywood content.
Hirai said Sony will push to expand its PlayStation network
user base, while focusing on areas such as streaming music.
