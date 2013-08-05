PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 8
March 8 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 5 Sony Corp's board voted unanimously not to sell its entertainment unit, rejecting a proposal from hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Sony sent a letter to Loeb's Third Point LLC giving the result of the vote, saying the board believed that "continuing to own 100 percent of the company's entertainment businesses is fundamental to Sony's success."
March 8 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 8 A government watchdog group, Public Citizen, said on Wednesday it will ask lawmakers to investigate whether billionaire investor Carl Icahn should have been subject to lobbying disclosure laws when he advised President Donald Trump to overhaul the U.S. biofuels program.