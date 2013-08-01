Aug 1 Tom Rothman, the former co-chairman of the
20th Century Fox movie studio, has reached a deal to
produce up to four films per year for a joint venture with Sony
Pictures Entertainment, the company said on Thursday.
Starting Sept. 1, Rothman will serve as chairman of a
venture with the studio called TriStar Productions. Sony will
provide financing and retain worldwide distribution rights for
TriStar's films, and Rothman will receive an equity stake.
Rothman left his job as chairman and chief executive of Fox
Filmed Entertainment in January after 18 years at the company,
where he oversaw filmmaking operations that produced
blockbusters including "Avatar" and "Titanic."
Sony Pictures parent Sony Corp is facing pressure
from activist shareholder Daniel Loeb, whose Third Point hedge
fund is proposing that Sony spin off as much as a fifth of the
group's entertainment arm - movies, TV and music. Sony's board
said Thursday it was still discussing the proposal.