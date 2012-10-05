BRIEF-Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Dominos Pizza
* Tiger global management takes share stake of 612,289 shares in dominos pizza inc - sec filing
TOKYO Oct 5 Sony Corp has halted sales of its Xperia tablet PCs, which the Japanese electronics firm launched to compete with Apple Inc's iPads, after finding some models had low water resistance, Jiji News Agency said on Friday.
Sony will provide free checks and maintenance on the tablets, Jiji said.
BOSTON, Feb 14 Hedge fund manager Scott Ferguson, who has been a director on the board of design software maker Autodesk for nearly year, plans to leave the board as soon as a new chief executive is selected.
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 The White House should investigate whether presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway violated government ethics rules when she made a public endorsement of Ivanka Trump products, and consider disciplinary action, the Office of Government Ethics said in a letter on Tuesday.