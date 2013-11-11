TOKYO Nov 11 Activist hedge fund investor
Daniel Loeb's Third Point held a 1.64 percent direct interest in
Sony shares as of the end of September, a regulatory filing
showed on Monday.
The fund, which has pushed -so far unsuccessfully- for the
electronics giant to partially spin off its lucrative
entertainment business, has said it controls about 7 percent of
Sony shares either directly or under different names.
It is unclear whether Monday's filing represents a change in
the fund's overall holdings.
The Nikkei financial daily said in September that the New
York-based hedge fund was re-registering up to a 3 percent stake
in Sony under its own name in order to be able to file
shareholder resolutions and take other steps to push for
management changes.
Sony and representatives for Third Point were not
immediately available for comment.