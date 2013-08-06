By Katya Wachtel
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 6 Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb
expects Sony Corp to lay out a specific improvement
plan and set financial targets for its entertainment business
before the company's annual general meeting next May, according
to a source close to the hedge fund.
Loeb views Sony's announcement on Tuesday as a "good
outcome" even though the Japanese company rebuffed his hedge
fund's proposal to spin off its movies, television and music
business, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The source said Third Point LLC's initial statement that it
was "disappointed" with Sony's decision may have created the
wrong impression that the $13 billion hedge fund was unhappy
with the the outcome of the Sony board's deliberations.
While Third Point would prefer a spin-off, it is satisfied
with Sony's promise to boost transparency and profits in its
entertainment unit, said the source.
Loeb, one of the best known managers in the $2.25 trillion
hedge fund industry, has waged a three-month campaign urging
Sony to sell as much as one-fifth of its money-making
entertainment arm to free up cash to revive the electronics
business.
Sony Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai said on Tuesday that the
entertainment unit is "integral to Sony's strategy," but he
promised more financial disclosures, such as quarterly updates
on revenue in the music and pictures segments.
The source close to Third Point said the announcement shows
Sony has sharpened its focus on improving the entertainment unit
and is addressing concerns the firm brought to management
earlier this year.
Third Point is pleased with the progress in the electronic
unit in recent months, the person said, adding that the hedge
fund now wants to see Sony lay out a specific plan to boost the
entertainment division's profitabilty and transparency before
the next annual general meeting, expected in May 2014.
The hedge fund is not currently considering taking a
so-called proxy fight to Sony shareholders, though it remains a
theoretical possibility, said the source.
Sony's U.S. shares slid roughly 5 percent in afternoon
trading to $20.67, though the stock price has climbed about 85
percent since the beginning of the year. Sony's Tokyo-traded
shares closed down 4.59 percent on Tuesday.
While it is unclear exactly when and at what price Loeb
started buying stock in Sony in the first quarter, the
investment is one of the hedge fund's biggest winners this year,
the person close to the firm said.
The hedge fund still thinks Sony's current share price is
both attractive and undervalued, the person said.
Loeb's flagship Offshore fund rose 2.9 percent in July,
boosting yearly returns to 15.9 percent, according to an
investor who was not authorized to publicly discuss the private
fund's performance.
That gain trounces the average hedge fund, which is up about
3.6 percent for the year, according to Bank of America data.