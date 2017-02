TOKYO Feb 2 Japan's Sony Corp expects a 2011/12 loss in its TV business of 220-230 billion yen ($2.9 billion to $3 billion).

Masaru Kato, Sony's Chief Financial Officer, made the comment in a media after the company disappointed with a 91.7 billion yen operating loss in October-December that was worse than analysts' estimates. ($1 = 76.1300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Nathan Layne and Yoko Kubota; Editing by Joseph Radford)