TOKYO Nov 2 Sony Corp said on Wednesday it expects its TV unit to post an operating loss of 175 billion yen ($2.2 billion) for the financial year ending in March.

The firm said it aims to cut the unit's operating loss by half in the next financial year and return the TV business to profit in the year ending in March 2014.

