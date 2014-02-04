TOKYO Feb 5 Sony Corp is in talks with
investment fund Japan Industrial Partners to sell its
loss-making Vaio personal computer division, a source familiar
with the matter said on Wednesday.
A new company would be set up by Japan Industrial Partners
to take over the Vaio brand's operations in Japan, according to
the plan under consideration, the source said. Financial details
and stakeholdings in the new entity were still under discussion.
Sony is also considering a withdrawal from overseas PC
markets among its options, the source added.
The Nikkei business daily reported that the Vaio PC unit
would be sold for up to 50 billion yen ($493 million) and that
Sony would retain only a small stake in the new company.