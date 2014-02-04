TOKYO Feb 5 Sony Corp is in talks with
investment fund Japan Industrial Partners to sell its
loss-making Vaio personal computer division, a source familiar
with the matter said on Wednesday.
A new company would be set up by Japan Industrial Partners
to take over the Vaio brand's operations in Japan, according to
the plan under consideration, the source said. Financial details
and stakeholdings in the new entity were still being discussed.
Sony is also considering a withdrawal from overseas PC
markets, the source added.
Sales of traditional PCs are slowing as smartphones and
tablets gain popularity. Worldwide PC shipments are forecast to
total 278 million units in 2014, down 7 percent from 2013,
according to research firm Gartner.
Mobile phones are expected to dominate overall device
shipments, with 1.9 billion mobile phones shipped in 2014, a 5
percent increase from 2013, Gartner said.
The Nikkei business daily reported that the Vaio PC unit
would be sold for up to 50 billion yen ($493 million) and that
Sony would retain only a small stake in the new company.
The sale of the PC business would lead to disposal losses
that would push Sony into a net loss for the first time in two
years for the year ending March 31, the Nikkei said. The
Japanese consumer electronic firm is due to report quarterly
results on Thursday.
Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday that Chinese
technology company Lenovo Group was in talks about a
possible joint venture to take over Sony's loss-making PC
business overseas.