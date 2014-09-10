LOS ANGELES, Sept 10 Sony Corp secured
the rights to carry 22 Viacom Inc channels, including
Comedy Central and MTV, on its planned cloud-based television
service, a step forward for its plans to compete with cable and
satellite offerings.
The Viacom networks will be available when the new service
launches, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.
Customers also will have access to on-demand programming from
Viacom.
Sony will provide more details about the service "in the
near future," the statement said.
It is the first time Viacom has agreed to provide its
networks for an Internet-based live TV and video on demand
service, the companies said.
Sony announced its intention to create a web-based video
service at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier
this year. Subscribers will be able to access content on the
more than 75 million Internet-enabled Sony devices in the United
States, according to the statement.
Viacom's channels, which also include Nickelodeon and BET,
have a 25.9 percent market share among viewers of basic cable
ages 2 to 34, the statement said.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Ronald Grover; editing by G
Crosse)