TOKYO Feb 18 Sony Corp on Monday
slashed the price of its struggling Vita handheld games console
in Japan in a bid to spur sales of the device as gamers switch
to free or cheap games played on tablet computers and
smartphones.
The maker of Playstation consoles trimmed the price of its
3G Wifi version by 10,000 yen ($110) to 19,980 yen, with all
other models also reduced, it said in a statement.
Tablets and smartphones are encroaching on the gaming
market, with handheld consoles in particular suffering. Sony
this month trimmed its forecast for handheld sales, including
the Vita and older PSP, to 7 million machines in the year ending
March 31 compared with an estimate of 16 million at the start of
the business term.
The Vita price comes ahead of a rare Playstation gathering
in New York on Feb. 20, when Sony is expected to reveal the
successor to its Playstation 3 home console.