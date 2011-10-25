TRIPOLI Oct 25 As fireworks celebrating Muammar
Gaddafi's death light up Tripoli's central square, party-goer
Hani Nuwara has already set his sights on his next target, with
fears that traditional tribal rivalries will become the enemy
within.
For eight months Libyans across the country put aside their
complex tribal and cultural divisions to fight for a common good
but many are concerned that the ousting of Gaddafi will
re-ignite these rivalries and mar the path to democracy.
Nuwara, 24, from a respected Tripoli clan, was already
angered that rebels from Misrata took the bodies of Gaddafi and
his son Mo'tassim to their city for public viewing and have
claimed the major role in the rebels' victory.
"Misratans. We hate them. We don't want any of them here,"
he repeated angrily in Tripoli's central square during
celebrations to mark Libya's new-found freedom.
"They think they fought hard. They say 'we made this
revolution'. They make me nervous. We also fought hard. We also
suffered. The revolution is ours."
Historic rivalries among Libyan cities such as Tripoli on
the western coastline, the port city of Misrata, and Benghazi in
the east, were kept in check under Gaddafi's iron-fist rule.
Political risk consultancy Stratfor estimates that Libya has
up to 140 tribes but only 30 have any particular significance
and ubiquitous hatred for Gaddafi united Libya's factitious
population during the battle to oust the despot after 42 years.
But with the dictator gone, some wonder how Libya's 6
million people, scattered thinly across the vast desert country
and long plagued by regional and tribal rivalries, will remain
in agreement to face the daunting challenge of nation building.
"The prospect of increased friction or violent conflict
between the country's tribes, clans and ethnic groups
(specifically between the Arabs and Berbers) remains a serious
source of concern," risk consultancy Maplecroft said in a report
released in August.
Euphoria over Gaddafi's death on Oct. 20 was already giving
way to new anxieties and frictions, and, behind the façade of
celebration and fireworks, many Libyans are worried about the
future while others are optimistic differences can be resolved.
"Everyone is happy now but of course there is uncertainty.
Before it was even worse. If we fail, it would be only our
fault," said Abdelaziz Massoud, an engineer from Libya's biggest
tribe of Warfalla, who now lives in Tripoli.
"Before we blamed everything on Gaddafi, it was easy. Now we
can only blame ourselves."
NEW DAY OF UNCERTAINTY
Now Libya has been declared free, its new leaders have a
month to create an all-inclusive government and work out how to
hold a democratic election -- a crucial period to define whether
Libya can remain stable and unified in coming years.
It is not an easy task for a thinly populated country that
was only united in the 1930s under Italian colonial rule.
Alongside regional enmities there are differences between
Islamists and secularists, and ethnic tensions between Arabs and
North Africa's indigenous Berbers.
The immediate tensions after Gaddafi's downfall was friction
between rebels from different cities.
Misrata rebels, who suffered heavy casualties inflicted by
Gaddafi forces, are claiming credit for the uprising and want
special recognition.
That has infuriated Libyans elsewhere in the country who
believe they also suffered during the war. Benghazi, Libya's
second largest city and the seat of the revolt that began in
February, says it has played an equally important role.
Some, like Nuwara in Tripoli, are openly belligerent.
"If we wanted, we could take Misrata in three hours," he
said, as his friends nodded in agreement. "There are 2 million
of us here in Tripoli, Misrata is tiny. Misrata is nothing."
The interim government's decision to make the official
announcement of liberation on Sunday in Benghazi - Tripoli's
long-standing rival in Libyan tribal politics that can be traced
bck to before the Romans - added to people's bitterness.
"Tripoli is the capital. All the official celebrations, all
the government officials should be here by now, not anywhere
else," said Samira Massoudi, 49, a bespectacled mathematics
teacher.
Libya's ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) has
already moved some of its operations to Tripoli but remains
based in Benghazi.
It says it will move to Tripoli properly soon, citing
lingering logistical and security considerations. Just days ago,
clashes erupted in Tripoli between remnants of Gaddafi forces
and NTC troops.
Tripoli is the most cosmopolitan city in Libya where tribes
and cultures have long coexisted more or less happily side by
side - a valuable unifying element for the country.
Here, too, people tried to rise up against Gaddafi in
February but their repeated attempts were brutally quashed by
the proximity of Gaddafi's security apparatus headquartered in
Tripoli with reminders of these deaths on public display.
The streets of Tajoura, a small, sandy town on the eastern
edge of Tripoli, are lined by portraits of dozens of people
killed during those early protests.
Only weeks ago Tajoura, with its winding streets and ageing
palm trees, was still in the tight grip of Gaddafi's rule, its
residents too frightened to venture outside.
Days after Gaddafi's death, it was carnival time. Tajoura
was alive with crowds of smiling families and the smell of
barbeques and fresh coffee replaced gunfire and burning tyres.
Holding her wailing baby tight, Fatima Suweisi, 38, said:
"My little Mohaned will never see Gaddafi's face in his life. He
will grow up in a new Libya."
Quietly, life is returning to normal even as the nightly
parties go on in Tajoura and elsewhere.
As people danced and watched fireworks in Tripoli on Sunday
night, street sweepers could be seen quietly cleaning street
corners. Soldiers stuck flowers into the muzzles of their
rifles.
"It's time to work hard and make changes," said 17-year-old
Khalifa Milud, who had studied in Britain for seven years. "I am
not going back to the UK, now it's time to be here. We will make
Libya at least like Dubai. We have a lot of money."
His friend, Abdallah, his face illuminated by the green and
yellow of the deafening fireworks, shouted: "We are going to
rebuild Libya. We are ready. God is greatest."
(Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)