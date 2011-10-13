* Sony Ericsson Q3 due at 0630 GMT
* Pretax seen at 27 mln euros ($37 mln
* Focus on possible buy out by Sony of Ericsson stake
STOCKHOLM, Oct 14 Reports that Sony could take
control of Sony Ericsson (ERICb.ST) are likely to
overshadow the handset maker's third-quarter results on Friday,
when it is expected to show that a beefed-up smartphone line
helped it to make a small profit.
The handset firm has been losing market share -- and money
-- for a while. Leveraging Sony's portfolio of consumer gadgets
and entertainment assets is seen as its best chance of success.
Last week a source told Reuters Sony was discussing a buyout
with Ericsson, which would help it recoup ground in the battle
against Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics ,
where it has been hampered by a disjoined strategy on mobile
gadgets and online content.
Sony Ericsson's recent focus on smartphones based on
Google's Android platform has been gaining traction, pulling the
company back into the black.
In the longer term, however, many analysts see a bleak
future for Sony Ericsson if it cannot differentiate itself from
a growing crowd of handset makers operating on Android.
For Ericsson, a sale would insulate its profit and loss
account from the volatility Sony Ericsson has brought and allow
it to focus resources on its loss-making chip venture
ST-Ericsson.
"Right now, I think, a sale of Sony Ericsson would be
well-received," said Thomas Langer, analyst at WestLB.
However analysts said they did not expect Sony Ericsson to
comment on a possible buyout of Ericsson by Sony when it posts
its results on Oct. 14 at 0630 GMT.
A Reuters poll put the price of Ericsson's 50 percent stake
in Sony Ericsson at around $1.5 billion.
The hefty price tag for Ericsson's stake reflects in part
the recovery in Sony Ericsson's business since it decided to
focus on smartphones based on Android.
Analysts said that the third quarter results would reflect
the recent improvement in profitability, interrupted in the
April-June period by the effects of the earthquake in Japan on
parts supply.
"We should see a turnaround in Sony Ericsson so that it
delivers a profit this quarter," said Morten Imsgaard, analyst
at Sydbank. "There have been some strong introductions, and the
whole shift toward the Android ecosystem has been very
successful."
On average analysts forecast Sony Ericsson's third quarter
profit at 27 million euros ($37 million) after a 42 million loss
in the preceding three month period.
While the global cellphone sales volumes are on average
expected to have grown 15 percent in the third quarter against
the same period a year ago, Sony Ericsson's sales are expected
to have dropped by a similar factor.
($1 = 0.725 euro)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Sophie Walker)