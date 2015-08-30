BERLIN Aug 30 Bayern Munich central defender Dante is joining Bundesliga rivals VfL Wolfsburg on a three-year contract after losing his starting spot, the German champions said on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Brazil international had asked for a transfer after struggling to get any playing time at Bayern this season despite the absence of several other central defenders through injury or suspension.

He was a member of the Brazil team that lost 7-1 to Germany in the World Cup semi-final in 2014 and struggled for form in the 2014-15 Bundesliga season, spending much of the time on the bench.

"Dante just wanted to have the chance to play regularly. We did not want to deny him this wish," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement,

The player, who joined Bayern in 2012 from Borussia Moenchengladbach and was a key part of their treble-winning season in 2013, will need to pass a medical at Wolfsburg before signing his three-year contract, the Bavarians said.

"Bayern experienced a very successful time with him and we want to thank him for that," Rummenigge said.

Wolfsburg, runners-up and German Cup winners last season, are competing in the Champions League group stage. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)