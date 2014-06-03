BARCELONA, June 3 Barcelona and their former president Sandro Rosell have been called by a judge to give evidence in a court over charges of tax evasion involved in the Neymar transfer.

The club were forced to backtrack having initially said the Brazilian forward arrived at the Nou Camp for 57.1 million euros ($77.7 million after the case was taken to caught by a fan seeking to reveal the full figures.

The club then said the deal cost was nearer to 100 million euros and the prosecution case against them refers to unpaid tax on this amount.

Judge Pablo Ruz has called for representatives of the club and Rosell to appear in court on June 13. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon, editing by Ed Osmond)