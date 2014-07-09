BRIEF-Galliford Try confirms it approached Bovis and proposed all share merger
* Confirms that it has approached board of Bovis and has proposed an all share merger between Galliford Try and Bovis
July 9 Soochow Securities
* Says signs strategic agreement with Hithink Flush Information Network on internet finance
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mIaFNg
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mIaFNg
* Says changes are effective immediately
SHANGHAI, March 13 China stocks posted their best gains in three weeks on Monday after a senior research official said over the weekend that the world's second-largest economy was on steadier footing.