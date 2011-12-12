BRIEF-Novetum says CFO AG to sell its majority stake
* Said on Wednesday CFO AG had informed the company that it could assume the sale of the qualified majority held in Novetum AG in the following days
SHANGHAI Dec 12 Shares of mid-sized Chinese brokerage Soochow Securities Co Ltd opened 24 percent higher on its Shanghai debut on Monday, after it raised 3.25 billion yuan ($511 million) through an initial public offering.
The securities firm sold 500 million shares at 6.5 yuan a share, at the top of its indicative price range. It is equivalent to 16.9 times the company's 2010 earnings.
The shares traded at 8.06 yuan while the broader Shanghai composite index was down 0.13 percent.
Soochow Securities, based in the eastern city of Suzhou, was ranked China's No.28 brokerage firm last year with an asset base of 18.7 billion yuan ($2.9 billion), industry data showed.
Citic Securities is the underwriter for the offering. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Germany's central bank is bringing home gold reserves stored in places like New York and Paris faster than planned, it said on Thursday, as confidence in the euro ebbs even in the heart of the currency bloc after a decade of a sluggish economy.
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Elvira Nabiullina, governor of Russia's central bank, said on Thursday that foreign-currency purchases it is carrying out for the finance ministry should not be viewed as interventions designed to influence the rouble's value.