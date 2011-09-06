SHANGHAI, Sept 6 Soochow Securities plans to sell shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange as the mid-sized brokerage seeks to become the 18th Chinese stockbroking firm to be listed on the mainland stock markets.

Soochow Securities plans to issue up to 500 million shares in the offering, according to a draft prospectus on the website of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

The CSRC will review Soochow Securities' IPO application on Sept. 9, the CSRC said in a statement late on Monday.

The company did not provide a fundraising target in the prospectus.

Citic Securities is the underwriter for the offering.

Soochow Securities was ranked China's No. 28 brokerage firm last year with an asset base of 18.7 billion yuan ($2.9 billion), industry data showed. ($1 = 6.386 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Ken Wills)