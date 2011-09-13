SHANGHAI, Sept 13 Soochow Securities has won
regulatory approval for an initial public offering in Shanghai
as the mid-sized brokerage follows larger rival Founder
Securities , which raised 5.85 billion yuan ($916
million) last month.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) approved
the Soochow Securities IPO application at a meeting on Sept. 9,
the CSRC said in a terse statement posted on its website.
Soochow Securities plans to issue up to 500 million shares
in the offering, according to its IPO prospectus. It did not
provide a fundraising target.
Citic Securities is the underwriter for the
offering.
Soochow Securities was ranked China's No. 28 brokerage firm
last year with an asset base of 18.7 billion yuan ($2.9
billion), industry data showed.
($1 = 6.388 yuan)
(Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Ken Wills)