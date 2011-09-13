SHANGHAI, Sept 13 Soochow Securities has won regulatory approval for an initial public offering in Shanghai as the mid-sized brokerage follows larger rival Founder Securities , which raised 5.85 billion yuan ($916 million) last month.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) approved the Soochow Securities IPO application at a meeting on Sept. 9, the CSRC said in a terse statement posted on its website.

Soochow Securities plans to issue up to 500 million shares in the offering, according to its IPO prospectus. It did not provide a fundraising target.

Citic Securities is the underwriter for the offering.

Soochow Securities was ranked China's No. 28 brokerage firm last year with an asset base of 18.7 billion yuan ($2.9 billion), industry data showed. ($1 = 6.388 yuan) (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Ken Wills)