SHANGHAI Dec 6 Mid-sized Chinese brokerage Soochow Securities has raised 3.25 billion yuan ($511 million) through an initial public offering in Shanghai, after pricing it at the top of its indicative range.

The securities firm is selling 500 million shares at 6.5 yuan a share, it said in a filing to the stock exchange late on Monday.

It had set a price range of 6.1-6.5 yuan per share, or 15.9-16.9 times the company's 2010 earnings.

Citic Securities is the underwriter for the offering.

Soochow Securities, based in the eastern city of Suzhou, was ranked China's No. 28 brokerage firm last year with an asset base of 18.7 billion yuan ($2.9 billion), industry data showed.

It will trade under the ticker.

IPOs on the mainland market have been dominated by smaller deals so far this year, although a number of larger offerings, including those from China Communications Construction and Shaanxi Coal Industry, are being added to the pipeline.

($1 = 6.3641 yuan) (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)