(Corrects pricing dates in paragraph two and three)
SHANGHAI Nov 25 China's Soochow
Securities, a mid-sized brokerage, plans to offer up to 500
million shares in its Shanghai initial public offering and will
kick off pre-marketing on November 28, the company said on
Friday.
Soochow, ranked China's No. 28 brokerage last year, will
conduct the roadshow from November 28-29 and will issue a price
range for the Shanghai IPO on Nov. 30, it said in a statement to
the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
It is expected to set the IPO price on December 5.
The company, which has obtained regulatory approval for its
listing in September, did not provide a fundraising target.
Citic Securities is the underwriter for the
offering.
Soochow Securities, based in the eastern Suzhou city, has an
asset base of 18.7 billion yuan ($2.94 billion). Its larger
rival Founder Securities raised 5.85 billion yuan in
August.
($1 = 6.3680 yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)