WARSAW Oct 22 Bulgarian generic drugmaker Sopharma plans to list its shares on the Warsaw bourse within several weeks after receiving a nod from the country's markets regulator, it said in a statement.

Sopharma, which is already listed on the Sofia bourse, has a market capitalisation of $307 million.

The company did not provide further details. It still needs an approval of its issue prospectus by the Polish markets watchdog KNF.

(Reporting by Chris Borowski)