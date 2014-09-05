Sept 5 Sopra Group SA :

* Changes company's name from Sopra Group to Sopra Steria Group

* Says Francois Enaud appointed chief executive of Sopra Steria Group

* Says Sopra Steria group finalised line of credit initially lasting 5 years but extendable to 7 years, for 1.2 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)