Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 31 Euronext:
* As of Jan. 2 ordinary shares issued by Steria Groupe will be delisted from Euronext Paris
* Reason for delisting is merger with Sopra Steria Group
* 786,489 new ordinary shares issued by Sopra Steria Group (ex Sopra Group) will be listed on the market Euronext Paris as of Jan. 2 as result of merger
* New number of outstanding shares of Sopra Steria Groupe is 20,361,201, issue price is 75.94 euros ($92) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8233 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)