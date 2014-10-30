Oct 30 Sopra Steria Group :

* Revenue for first 9 months of year was 1.06 billion euros, representing total growth of 8.5 pct and organic growth of 3.2 pct

* Confirms annual targets that were announced within framework of its independent enterprise project

* Sees FY organic growth of between 3 pct and 5 pct

* Sees improvement in operating margin on business activity in FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)