Oct 21 Soprano Oyj :

* Says sells PR office to Rianno

* Says signed agreement with Rianno Communications Oyj to sell PR office Promode Oy for 0.9 million euros

* Says the sale of shares in Promode is expected to happen on Jan. 1, 2015