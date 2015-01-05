BRIEF-Soitec says ends patent lawsuit with SiGen
* says it and Silicon Genesis Corporation (SiGen) have successfully brought an end to dispute over the importation and sale in the U.S. of certain silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers
Jan 5 Soprano Oyj :
* Says Promode Oy will be sold to Rianno Communications Oy for 600,000 euros ($715,020)
* Divestiture will not have significant impact on 2015 results of the group
WASHINGTON, March 29 The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out a ruling that upheld a New York law barring retailers from charging more to customers buying with credit cards, sending the case back to a lower court to decide on free speech grounds, not as price regulation.