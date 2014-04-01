Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
MILAN, April 1 Talks between Italy's Sorgenia and its creditor banks over debt restructuring at the troubled energy company are continuing, with the banks working on a possible alternative deal, Sorgenia's main owner CIR said on Tuesday.
In a statement, CIR said the suspension and cancellation by the banks of credit lines had significantly bitten into financial resources which had impacted Sorgenia's business.
In April, CIR said Sorgenia would be "engaged in reducing the risk of situations of financial tension partly through the completion of some extraordinary transactions".
Loss-making Sorgenia has run up 1.8 billion euros ($2.5 billion) of debt, 600 million euros of which must be cleared to keep it afloat in the short term. ($1 = 0.7256 Euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Isla Binnie)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.