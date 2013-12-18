MILAN Dec 18 Italian energy company Sorgenia, controlled by holding company CIR, said on Wednesday it had asked for a moratorium and stand-still on debt until the start of July next year as it invited creditor banks to start a process of financial restructuring.

In a statement, Sorgenia, 46 percent owned by Austrian utility Verbund, said that it had presented a new business plan to the banks on Wednesday.

It said it expected to post core earnings of around 110-120 million euros per year in the three years 2014-2016.

The plan included the sale of all the company's assets in the renewable energy sector in Italy and abroad as well as its oil and gas exploration and production business, Sorgenia said.

