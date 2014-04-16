BRIEF-Niveus Investments proposes disposal of certain gaming businesses
* Proposed disposal by Niveus of certain gaming businesses and unbundling of Gameco
MILAN, April 16 The adviser of troubled Italian energy group Sorgenia will meet creditor banks on Thursday with a final deal over debt restructuring in sight, a source close to the matter said.
"The deal is within reach, there will be a meeting tomorrow," the source said on Wednesday.
Sorgenia, controlled by holding company CIR has run up 1.9 billion euros of debt - 600 million euros of which must be cleared to keep it afloat in the short term.
Sorgenia owes money to about 20 Italian and foreign banks. Its main creditor is bailed-out Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena. Others include Intesa Sanpaolo , UniCredit and Mediobanca. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by)
* Proposed disposal by Niveus of certain gaming businesses and unbundling of Gameco
* On March 13, 2017, HSBC Holdings Plc issued $2.5 billion 3.262% fixed rate / floating rate senior unsecured notes due 2023
* China's strong factory, investment data fail to excite investors