MILAN May 13 A deal is close over debt restructuring at Sorgenia that will allow the troubled Italian energy group to continue as a going concern, UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday.

"We believe an agreement is getting nearer that will allow the company to be saved... and allow the banks to recoup their investments," Ghizzoni said at a shareholder meeting of Italy's biggest bank by assets.

Loss-making Sorgenia, 52 percent controlled by Italian holding company CIR, has run up around 1.9 billion euros of debt - 600 million euros of which must be cleared to keep it afloat in the short term.

UniCredit is one of some 20 banks Sorgenia owes money to.

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Stephen Jewkes)