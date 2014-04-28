VIENNA/MILAN, April 28 Austria's Verbund has offered to sell its stake in troubled Italian energy group Sorgenia as part of a debt restructuring plan with creditor banks, a spokeswoman for the state-owned utility said on Monday.

"It's about sharing the burden... We are waiting for offers," the spokeswoman told Reuters.

Loss-making Sorgenia, 52 percent controlled by Italian holding company CIR, has run up 1.8 billion euros ($2.5 billion) of debt - 600 million euros of which must be cleared to keep it afloat in the short term.

It owes money to about 20 Italian and foreign banks that have proposed a deal to convert 400 million euros worth of debt into equity. Another 200 million euros would be refinanced through a mandatory convertible bond the banks would buy.

Verbund, which holds 46 percent of Sorgenia, wrote a letter to the banks recently offering its 46 percent stake by way of contribution to the debt restructuring, the spokeswoman said.

The stake could be "sold" to the banks, to CIR or a third party," she said.

Verbund, which has already written off the value of its stake, has said on several occasions it is not prepared to invest any more cash in the venture.

CIR, owned by business family De Benedetti, has previously said it is not ready to increase its stake in Sorgenia.

A source close to the matter told Reuters on Monday the banks had made any debt-to-equity swap deal conditional on Sorgenia shareholders backing it unanimously.

Sorgenia's main creditor is bailed-out Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena. Others include Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit and Mediobanca.

CIR said last week it was delaying until early June the release of its results for 2013 as the talks between Sorgenia and its lenders continue. $1 = 0.7227 Euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Stephen Jewkes, editing by Mark Heinrich)