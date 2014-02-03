Lennar revenue jumps 17.2 pct
March 21 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp reported a 17.2 percent jump in quarterly revenue as it sold more homes in a recovering housing market.
VIENNA/MILAN Feb 3 Verbund will not put any more capital into Italian CIR's energy unit Sorgenia, a spokeswoman for the Austrian group said on Monday.
"We have no intention of injecting more capital," a Verbund spokeswoman told Reuters.
Sorgenia, 46 percent owned by Verbund, is trying to negotiate a freeze to June in its debt repayments as it battles a lack of growth and a debt pile of almost 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion). (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)
* Says unit signs agreement to sell 17.2 percent stake in mobile games provider for 915.2 million yuan ($132.90 million) to Wolong Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Yang Lin has been appointed as executive director and vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: