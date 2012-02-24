(Adds details from earnings report, background)
MEXICO CITY Feb 24 Profit at Soriana
, Mexico's No. 2 retailer, was flat in the fourth
quarter despite rising sales, as depreciation of the peso
against the dollar increased its financing costs.
The supermarket chain said profit during the
October-December period was unchanged from the same quarter a
year earlier at 1.173 billion pesos ($83.95 million).
Revenue increased 9.5 percent to 28.33 billion pesos from
25.87 billion pesos a year earlier.
The sales figures were boosted by strong same-store
performance and the opening of 50 new premises, the company said
in a statement on Friday.
However, the supermarket chain, which competes with larger
rival Wal-Mart de Mexico, said its profits were
held back by higher costs for investment in special offers and
new stores and for rising energy bills.
The company said that despite lowering its debt burden, its
financing costs rose due to the peso's depreciation against the
dollar.
Soriana shares were up 1.41 percent at 34.60 pesos in local
market trading.
($1 = 13.9725 pesos at end December)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Gary
Hill)