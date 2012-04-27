(Adds revenue, share price)
April 27 Mexico's No. 2 retailer Soriana
said on Friday first-quarter profit rose 13
percent from the year-earlier quarter, helped by bumper sales at
its stores.
The supermarket chain reported a profit of 932.8 million
pesos ($72.9 million), compared to 826.4 million pesos in the
same quarter a year ago.
Soriana, which competes with Mexico's largest retailer
Wal-Mart de Mexico, said revenue rose 10 percent to
24.1 billion pesos from 21.9 billion pesos in the year-earlier
quarter.
Walmex is embroiled in a corruption scandal after the New
York Times published allegations company executives bribed
Mexican officials to help it expand rapidly.
Soriana shares were up 1.8 percent at 38.01 pesos after it
announced its results.
($1 = 12.8035 pesos at end March)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Alden Bentley)