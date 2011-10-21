* Q3 profit 435.96 mln pesos vs 594.5 mln pesos yr earlier

* Revenue up 6.4 pct to 24.2 bln pesos (Adds details on advertising spending)

Oct 21 Mexico's No. 2 retailer, Organizacion Soriana (SORIANAB.MX), reported a 27 percent drop in third-quarter profit on Friday, as higher advertising and other costs offset a pick-up in revenue.

Soriana has increased spending on promotions to attract shoppers to its stores this year, in competition with its main rival Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX.

Revenue rose 6.4 percent to 24.21 billion pesos, but the retailer said profit fell to 435.96 million pesos ($31.40 million) from 594.5 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

Soriana said it also took a hit from higher financing costs as the peso fell against the dollar in the third quarter.

The chain's larger rival, known locally as Walmex, earlier this week said its third-quarter profit rose 14.7 percent. [ID:nN1E79G1U6]

Walmex also launched promotions to draw in shoppers still spending cautiously after Mexico's 2009 recession.

Mexican consumer confidence in September fell to its lowest level since May. [ID:nN1E7930D2]

Soriana shares fell 1.17 percent to 27.91 pesos after the results. ($1 = 13.8835 at end-Sept) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Steve Orlofsky and Andre Grenon)