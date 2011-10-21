* Q3 profit 435.96 mln pesos vs 594.5 mln pesos yr earlier
* Revenue up 6.4 pct to 24.2 bln pesos
Oct 21 Mexico's No. 2 retailer, Organizacion
Soriana (SORIANAB.MX), reported a 27 percent drop in
third-quarter profit on Friday, as higher advertising and other
costs offset a pick-up in revenue.
Soriana has increased spending on promotions to attract
shoppers to its stores this year, in competition with its main
rival Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX.
Revenue rose 6.4 percent to 24.21 billion pesos, but the
retailer said profit fell to 435.96 million pesos ($31.40
million) from 594.5 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
Soriana said it also took a hit from higher financing costs
as the peso fell against the dollar in the third quarter.
The chain's larger rival, known locally as Walmex, earlier
this week said its third-quarter profit rose 14.7 percent.
Walmex also launched promotions to draw in shoppers still
spending cautiously after Mexico's 2009 recession.
Mexican consumer confidence in September fell to its lowest
Soriana shares fell 1.17 percent to 27.91 pesos after the
results.
($1 = 13.8835 at end-Sept)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Steve Orlofsky and
Andre Grenon)