MILAN, July 10 Sorin, Italy's biggest
listed biomedical group, has invested $8 million in U.S. medical
technology manufacturer Cardiosolutions with an option to
acquire the business in the future.
The agreement includes a plan to develop products and test
Cardiosolutions' technology, a deal that adds to Sorin's
investment in the United States after it announced a $14 million
acquisition of California medical laboratories on July 2.
"The investment in Cardiosolutions confirms Sorin's
commitment to continuously introduce innovation in the two areas
we have prioritised, heart valves therapies and heart failure,
and it represents an important step forward in our long-term
growth initiatives," Sorin chief executive André-Michel
Ballester said .
Massachusetts-based Cardiosolutions, set up in 2006, makes
medical devices to help treat heart conditions using less
intrusive operations.
Sorin, which has a market capitalisation of 811 million
euros ($997 million), has performed well as a defensive stock
against a dire economic backdrop spurred by a chronic euro zone
debt crisis.
Since the financial crisis took hold of major western
economies in late 2007, Italy's main share index has
shed almost 70 percent.
In June Sorin's two main shareholders said UK's Charterhouse
was interested in buying a significant stake in the biomedical
company but no formal offer had been made.
Sorin will announce its half year earnings on July 30.
(Reporting by Philip Baillie; Editing by David Cowell)